Needham & Company LLC Trims Cloudera (CLDR) Target Price to $22.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Cloudera stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 104.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,703,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 629.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

