NEO Market Capitalization Reaches $3.31 Billion (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, NEO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. NEO has a total market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $52.08 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for $50.93 or 0.00719362 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, TDAX, Lbank and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002945 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171044 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00174113 BTC.

About NEO

NEO was first traded on October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Qryptos, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptomate, HitBTC, BCEX, Tidebit, Allcoin, Cryptopia, TDAX, Quoine, Exrates, CoolCoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, BigONE, Huobi, Lbank, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Bitfinex. It is not presently possible to buy NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

