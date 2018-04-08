Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,661 Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 410,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 104,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 188.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16,908.62, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $241,076.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,337.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $698,692.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,507 shares of company stock worth $1,785,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.96.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

