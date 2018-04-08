Network Token (NTWK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Network Token has a market capitalization of $104,441.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Network Token has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00681867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174441 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Network Token Token Profile

Network Token’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,671,310 tokens. The official website for Network Token is www.networktoken.io. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken.

Buying and Selling Network Token

Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Network Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

