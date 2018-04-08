Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.64% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NHS stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/neuberger-berman-high-yield-strateges-fd-nhs-position-increased-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated.html.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks total return (income plus capital appreciation). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.