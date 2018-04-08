Neumark (NEU) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $158,139.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00674950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00179326 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,015,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,723,038 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.