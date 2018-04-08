Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.23.

NBIX opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7,182.48, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $295,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,136 shares of company stock worth $30,001,192 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/neurocrine-biosciences-nbix-cut-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.