NEVERDIE (NDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $173.00

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $173.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEVERDIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00680350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NEVERDIE’s launch date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase NEVERDIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

