NEVERDIE Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $118.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

