New Flyer Industries (NFI) PT Raised to C$66.00 at CIBC

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$57.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of New Flyer Industries from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.40.

NFI opened at C$57.79 on Friday. New Flyer Industries has a 1 year low of C$47.32 and a 1 year high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The company had revenue of C$831.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$814.00 million.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray sold 138,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.42, for a total transaction of C$8,075,338.18. Also, Director Adam L. Gray sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.53, for a total transaction of C$93,648.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,854 shares of company stock worth $8,170,449.

About New Flyer Industries

New Flyer Industries Inc manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The company also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

