TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 27,685 Shares of New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of New Residential Inv worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Residential Inv by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,640,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Inv in the fourth quarter worth $11,843,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Inv by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,734,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 512,474 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in New Residential Inv in the fourth quarter worth $9,119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Inv during the third quarter valued at $8,070,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. New Residential Inv has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $5,485.72, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. analysts anticipate that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. New Residential Inv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Inv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Inv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

New Residential Inv Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

