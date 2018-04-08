Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) Share Price

Press coverage about New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Residential Inv earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.087557330868 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 1,577,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,177. New Residential Inv has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $5,485.72, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. New Residential Inv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Inv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Vetr cut New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About New Residential Inv

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

