New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Stake Increased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.12% of New Senior Investment Group worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 269,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 104,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.05, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

