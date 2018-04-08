Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Position in New York Times Co (NYT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $22,115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $480,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,212,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,884,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,902.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,906,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,131,239. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NYT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,889.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. New York Times had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

