Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Price

Media coverage about NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewLink Genetics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.211102536751 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NewLink Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NewLink Genetics stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $271.98, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.32. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 250.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. sell-side analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

