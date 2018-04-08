NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NewLink Genetics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.576968543145 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NLNK traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,298,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,886. The stock has a market cap of $156.06, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.22. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.32. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 250.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. equities analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NLNK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on NewLink Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NewLink Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

