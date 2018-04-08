NEX Group (NXG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NEX Group (LON:NXG) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXG. Liberum Capital raised shares of NEX Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 679 ($9.53) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of NEX Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.91) to GBX 665 ($9.33) in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NEX Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of NEX Group from GBX 550 ($7.72) to GBX 570 ($8.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 730 ($10.25) price target on shares of NEX Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.58).

NEX Group stock opened at GBX 993 ($13.94) on Thursday. NEX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.69).

About NEX Group

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

