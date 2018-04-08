Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,925.85 and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $736.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.86 million. analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nexa-resources-nexa-price-target-cut-to-25-00-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.