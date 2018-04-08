Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

NXEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexeo Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 410,548 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 407,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NXEO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 237,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,811. Nexeo Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $975.48, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. equities analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

