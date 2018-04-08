Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexeo Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXEO opened at $10.87 on Friday. Nexeo Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $975.48, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXEO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $5,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 410,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 497.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 266,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nexeo Solutions by 20.9% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,500,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 259,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

