Next (NXGPY) versus Under Armour (UA) Critical Survey

Next (OTCMKTS: NXGPY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Next and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next $5.48 billion 1.72 $850.24 million $2.93 11.28 Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.31 -$48.26 million N/A N/A

Next has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Next and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next N/A N/A N/A Under Armour -0.97% 9.38% 5.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Next pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Under Armour does not pay a dividend. Next pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Next and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 9 10 5 0 1.83

Under Armour has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Under Armour’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Next.

Risk & Volatility

Next has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Under Armour beats Next on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

