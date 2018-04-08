Next plc (NXT) Receives GBX 4,368.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Next plc (LON:NXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,412 ($61.93).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Whitman Howard reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.94) price target on shares of Next in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) price target on shares of Next in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Next in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,940 ($69.34) price target on shares of Next in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities downgraded Next to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($66.30) per share, with a total value of £59,651.49 ($83,733.14).

LON:NXT traded down GBX 49 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,771 ($66.97). 745,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. Next has a 1-year low of GBX 3,565 ($50.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,355 ($75.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 105 ($1.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Next’s previous dividend of $45.00.

About Next

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

