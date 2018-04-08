Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 10,528 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,503,347 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,014,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 826,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,484 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,687,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 95.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 331,566 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $39.47 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2,186.86, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Nextera Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.12 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

