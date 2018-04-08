Geoff French Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) insider Geoff French acquired 5,000 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($18,599.10).

Geoff French also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Geoff French purchased 5,000 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($18,669.29).

Shares of NEXS traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.38). 6,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 186.50 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 278 ($3.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.10.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

