Nexxus Market Cap Tops $289,112.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Nexxus has a total market capitalization of $289,112.00 and $3,667.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexxus has traded 90% higher against the dollar. One Nexxus token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00679475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050592 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nexxus

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,131,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward. The official website for Nexxus is www.nexxuscoin.com.

Nexxus Token Trading

Nexxus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.