Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NKE stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,218.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987,728 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nike (NKE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/nike-nke-receives-buy-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.