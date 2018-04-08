Chemical Bank Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Chemical Bank lowered its position in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Nike by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Nike by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113,218.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $68.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

