Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to report sales of $142.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $141.34 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year sales of $142.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.72 million to $534.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $712.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $713.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.61.

In related news, Director Gary L. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NINE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,697. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47, a P/E ratio of 229.09 and a beta of 0.25.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ninetowns-internet-technlgy-grp-co-ltd-nine-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-142-67-million-updated-updated.html.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.