Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 487,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64,623.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.89. Nintendo has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $58.45.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company’s main products include leisure machines such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and Carta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and six associated companies.

