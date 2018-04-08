Synalloy (SYNL) and NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) and NIPPON STEEL & SUM (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Synalloy pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NIPPON STEEL & SUM pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Synalloy and NIPPON STEEL & SUM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy 0.68% 4.73% 2.56% NIPPON STEEL & SUM 4.16% 5.62% 2.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Synalloy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NIPPON STEEL & SUM shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Synalloy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Synalloy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON STEEL & SUM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synalloy and NIPPON STEEL & SUM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy 0 0 0 0 N/A NIPPON STEEL & SUM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synalloy and NIPPON STEEL & SUM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy $201.15 million 0.62 $1.34 million N/A N/A NIPPON STEEL & SUM $42.85 billion 0.48 $1.22 billion $1.30 16.62

NIPPON STEEL & SUM has higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.

About NIPPON STEEL & SUM

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. The company operates through Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New Materials, and System Solutions segments. It offers steel plates; steel sheets, such as hot-dip coated and electroplated steel sheets, tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. The company also provides pipes and tubes; railway parts, including railway wheels, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake discs, control bogies, brake calipers, and test equipment; automotive and construction machinery parts, such as crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, and permanent magnet retarders; and industrial machinery parts comprising die materials, mill rolls, curved forgings, steel forgings, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, it provides titanium products for use in heat exchangers, automobiles, construction materials, consumer products, electric power, and desalination fields; stainless steel products comprising plates, sheets, formed steel, bars, wire rods, clad steel sheets, stainless steel foils, and nickel products; and steel slags. Further, the company performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, it offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials for industrial and high-function applications, as well as in other areas; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing and joining. The company also provides solutions in the planning, configuration, operation, and maintenance of IT systems for clients in a range of business fields. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.