NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of NiSource worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NiSource stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,242.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.46%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

