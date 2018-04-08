Nitro (NOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Nitro has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nitro has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00705167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00172552 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

