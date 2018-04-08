Financial Review: NMI (NMIH) vs. CNA Financial (CNA)

CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNA Financial and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 NMI 0 0 7 0 3.00

CNA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. NMI has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 9.42% 7.64% 1.64% NMI 12.07% 7.89% 4.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNA Financial and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $9.54 billion 1.38 $899.00 million $3.38 14.33 NMI $182.74 million 6.31 $22.05 million $0.57 31.05

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NMI. CNA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NMI does not pay a dividend. CNA Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NMI beats CNA Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

