NodeCoin (CRYPTO:NODC) Price Tops $0.0065

NodeCoin (CURRENCY:NODC) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, NodeCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NodeCoin has a total market cap of $10,916.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of NodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NodeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00677995 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00173980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050078 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NodeCoin Coin Profile

NodeCoin’s total supply is 5,878,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,439 coins. NodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @nodecoin.

Buying and Selling NodeCoin

NodeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy NodeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NodeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NodeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NodeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.