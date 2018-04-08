Nokia (NOK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News stories about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nokia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0631560038505 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Nokia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.54 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.89 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,610,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505,718. The company has a market capitalization of $30,353.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

