Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nokia's primary networks division is expected to witness some improvement this year, with improved conditions in North America. Notably, net sales are expected to decline less this year compared to what was previously expected. Moreover, rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are anticipated to improve market conditions significantly in 2019 and 2020. Nokia has been inking deals/making acquisitions for quite some time to drive growth. Toward this end, it recently acquired Unium, a US-based software company. Moreover, we are impressed by its efforts to reward shareholders. Strong performance of its technologies unit is also a positive. However, adverse foreign currency movements remain a major concern. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Nokia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut Nokia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.89 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nokia has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $30,353.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nokia’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,836,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016,150 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,247,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,673,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 2,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 1,806,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

