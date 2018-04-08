Noodles & Company (NDLS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noodles & Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.4596027185338 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NDLS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.98, a PE ratio of -380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.98 and a beta of -0.49. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

