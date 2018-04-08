Norinchukin Bank The Has $24.41 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 131,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $4,835,935.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 33,780,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,782,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,470.56, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

