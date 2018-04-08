Societe Generale Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Norma Group (NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €70.00 ($86.42) price target from equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.73 ($76.21).

NOEJ stock traded up €0.65 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.30 ($74.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 12 month high of €65.95 ($81.42).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

