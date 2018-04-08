Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,942.80, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

