North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Major Shareholder Purchases $99,750.00 in Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 19,000 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,120 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $52,219.20.

On Monday, March 26th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,357 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $12,327.11.

On Monday, March 19th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,500 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $7,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 54,462 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $287,559.36.

On Friday, March 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,900 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $39,579.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,700 shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $12,933.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. North American Energy Partners Inc has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.43.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. equities analysts expect that North American Energy Partners Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 658,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

