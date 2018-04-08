North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $109.30 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $156,948.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

