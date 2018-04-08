NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $2,224,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health by 85.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 89,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.81.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.38 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,599.64, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

