Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northfield Bancorp an industry rank of 105 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NFBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick E. Scura, Jr. sold 53,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $845,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,744 over the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,237,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $794.76, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

