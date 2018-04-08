Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

BOD stock remained flat at $GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,000. Botswana Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

