Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Decreased by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201,468.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

