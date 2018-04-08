Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,702.79, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 7.23%. equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald J. Ritzert sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $178,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $98,166.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,371 shares of company stock valued at $647,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,113,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $219,380,000 after acquiring an additional 535,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,707,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

