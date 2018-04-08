Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4933697440882 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $19.12 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

