Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Share Price

News stories about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3941734156268 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NBY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.45. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

