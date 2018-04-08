Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,766.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.47. Novanta has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.35 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $498,058.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Novanta by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 467,585 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $19,439,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novanta by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 333,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $13,819,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novanta by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 235,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

